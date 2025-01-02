Liverpool fullback Robertson jokes about Salah staying

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has joked with Mohamed Salah about his contract situation.

The Egyptian and Virgil Van Dijk are two stars who will be out of contract in the summer, but are expected to stay.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold may be in line for a move to Real Madrid, fans and pundits expect Salah and Van Dijk to stay put.

After Salah shone in a 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, Robertson took to social media to share in some laughs.

“I’ll make a picture one day,” the left-back joked after Salah posted a photo with fellow goalscorers Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Robertson is yet to score for Liverpool this season in 24 appearances across all competitions.