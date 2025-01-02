Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool convinced keeping 2 out of 3 off contract stars
Liverpool convinced keeping 2 out of 3 off contract stars
Liverpool could be about to receive a double contract boost in the next few weeks.

The Reds are said to be close to sealing deals to retain Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Both players are out of contract in the summer, but The Athletic states they are close to signing new deals.

One who is more likely to leave is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is wanted by Real Madrid.

Salah and Van Dijk are happy at Anfield and do not want to play for any other top European club.

However, Alexander-Arnold harbors ambitions of winning La Liga and the Champions League with Real.

