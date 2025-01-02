REVEALED: PSG launch mega pre-contract offer to Liverpool star Salah

PSG are tabling a massive pre-contract offer to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Salah is off contract at Liverpool in June, so clearing him now to negotiate pre-contract terms with any foreign club.

Advertisement Advertisement

DAZN's Romain Collet Gaudin is reporting PSG will offer Salah a three-year deal worth €500,000-a-week.

In contrast, Liverpool's last offer tabled to Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas, was for two years and worth €400,000-a-week.

It's been suggested the main sticking point for Salah in talks with Liverpool has been the length of his new contract.