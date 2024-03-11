Salah joining Liverpool for preseason start

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be returning to the club for pre-season this week.

The Egyptian is set to report back to the Anfield club, along with midfielder Wataru Endo.

New manager Arne Slot has already been working with a section of the first team players.

On Salah and Endo, the club website stated that they will "undergo testing before linking up with their teammates later in the week for training.”

The Reds are going to the United States as part of their pre-season preparations this term.

Liverpool will be taking on the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Betis.

