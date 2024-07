Liverpool field new €175M Al Ittihad offer for Salah

Liverpool chiefs are prepared for Mohamed Salah to run down the final year of his contract.

The Mirror says Liverpool are insisting the Egyptian great is not for sale this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

An offer from Al Ittihad of €175m has been received and rejected by the Reds in recent weeks.

Despite Salah's deal now inside it's final 12 months, Liverpool will not cash in.

Instead, the board are prepared to farewell Salah next summer as a free agent when his deal expires.