Liverpool star Salah tribute after Egypt teammate Refaat dies suddenly

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has paid tribute to Ahmed Refaat after the former Egypt international's passing.

Just 31, Refaat died of a heart attack on Saturday morning.

The winger was with Modern Future FC of Egypt.

Salah posted: "Survival is for God, and may God give patience to his family and all his loved ones."

Modern Future announced: "O you who are confident, return to your Lord satisfied and ill, and enter into My servants and enter My Paradise.

"With great patience, sadness and more faith in Allah's will and destiny, Modern Sport Club announces the death of Ahmed Refaat, the first team player of the Egyptian national team, following a severe deterioration in his health condition.

"He was transferred to the hospital, then to Allah, after a difficult journey of struggle following the health crisis that happened to him on March 11, 2024."