Crouch says Liverpool could not be compared to any other club if they signed Isak

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has stated that the club could not be compared to any other side if they signed Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak.

Eyes are already turning to the summer transfer window for Liverpool who clinched the Premier League title last weekend with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham. Despite such a successful season, questions have been raised over Darwin Nunez after he has scored just 7 goals in 43 appearances.

A number of strikers have been suggested to replace the 25-year-old this summer with Newcastle’s Isak perhaps being the biggest name on the list. The Swedish international has 26 goals in 39 games this season and is the same age as Nunez. The forward is currently contracted to remain at the club for three more years but could leave for the right price once the summer transfer window opens.

Crouch, who once struggled in front of goal for Liverpool himself spoke on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast about how signing Isak would create even more opportunities for dominance under manager Arne Slot.

“I'm biased obviously but I think if he goes (to Liverpool) there's a period of dominance for the next two to three years with (Virgil) van Dijk and (Mohamed) Salah signing those deals,' Crouch told Ferdinand on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

“You get Isak too,' Crouch continued, 'I don't think there's a club in that country that can compare to that. That's the Alisson, Van Dijk situation. Look at how successful they were, I think they went above and beyond to get Van Dijk, and Alisson similarly.”

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Isak in recent weeks meaning Liverpool would have to put in a large bid for him in the coming months. However, Nunez has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League which could mean money is then freed up to bid for Isak and draw him away from the Magpies even if they secure Champions League football this season.