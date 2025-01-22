Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has hinted he will sign a new contract after all.

The Egyptian has been very coy about his future in recent weeks and admitted he may be leaving.

However, there does seem to have been some developments that could lead to him extending his stay beyond the end of this season.

After a 2-1 win over Lille, he told Amazon Prime on reaching 50 goals in Europe: "Something I'm very happy and proud of, especially as we won the game because that's the important thing."

Asked about scoring another 50 goals for Liverpool, Salah added: "I'm not sure about that, but I'll give it my best."

He continued: "They had a really good gameplan and have been unbeaten for 21 games so quite a tough team. We give them credit but I'm glad we managed to win the win.

"We recovered the ball from them, Curtis passed the pass very well and I managed to score. They went for the counter attack and managed to score. Little bit disappointed about it because the clean sheet is very important.

"I think the manager will speak about it so we'll see. When you want to win a big tournament you need a big squad. We have good talent, players working very hard, the manager also has a good idea so we just have to give it a try and we'll see."