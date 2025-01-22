Slot hails Liverpool ace Salah after another record reached

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah achieved yet another milestone in the Champions League.

Salah became the first Liverpool player to net 50 goals in European competition.

He is now the club’s top scorer by some distance in any European tournament, such as the Champions League or Europa League.

Post-game, after a 2-1 win over Lille, manager Arne Slot stated: “Special is I think the word that describes most Mo's performance at this club the best.

“Maybe there are even better words to use, but he's been outstanding for this club for so many years and still he does (it). Today (it was) a great goal.

“If Mo goes on a one-v-one there's a serious chance that he is going to score, but this goal we scored probably tells you a lot about why we are top of the league and why we are doing so well, because the work-rate from the players that won the ball back before Curtis (Jones) gave a great pass towards Mo, that tells you why we're doing so well.”