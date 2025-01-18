Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus talks up signing Liverpool ace Salah

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has admitted interest in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Off contract in June, the Egyptian superstar is a target for the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal, is now open to welcoming Salah - but not until the summer.

"Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter... but maybe for next season," he said.

Al-Hilal wants to sign Salah as a replacement for Neymar, whose contract expires in the summer.

The Brazilian star could leave the Saudi club as early as this month.

Several MLS clubs, including Chicago Fire, are chasing the 32-year-old for a transfer this winter.