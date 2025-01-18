Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus talks up signing Liverpool ace Salah

Paul Vegas
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus talks up signing Liverpool ace Salah
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus talks up signing Liverpool ace SalahAction Plus
Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has admitted interest in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Off contract in June, the Egyptian superstar is a target for the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal, is now open to welcoming Salah - but not until the summer.

"Mo Salah or other big players will not join this winter... but maybe for next season," he said.

Al-Hilal wants to sign Salah as a replacement for Neymar, whose contract expires in the summer.

The Brazilian star could leave the Saudi club as early as this month.

Several MLS clubs, including Chicago Fire, are chasing the 32-year-old for a transfer this winter.

Mentions
MLSSalah MohamedNeymarLiverpoolChicago FireAl HilalSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chicago Fire move for Al-Hilal superstar Neymar
Al-Hilal enter talks with Salah as Liverpool exit close this winter
Liverpool place £85M price tag on Nunez after Al-Hilal bid rejected