Liverpool express interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens

Liverpool have expressed interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The former Manchester City junior is shining for Dortmund this season and has attracted enquiries from the Reds.

Sky Deutschland says Gittens harbours ambitions of proving himself in the Premier League.

With Liverpool in contact, BVB are insisting he won't leave for less than €100m.

In this Bundesliga season, Gittens has scored three goals and made three assists in 11 matches.

He was brought to Dortmund from Manchester City's academy in 2020.

