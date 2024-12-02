Liverpool ace Salah mocks Carragher after victory over Man City

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has fired back after Jamie Carragher’s comments about him.

The former Reds defender turned pundit felt that Salah was selfish by talking about his contract issues.

Salah has admitted that he is likely to leave the club in the summer if he is not offered a new deal on favorable terms.

When given the man of the match award after a 2-0 win over Manchester City, teammate Virgil Van Dijk joked: "I'm surprised that Carra didn't give it to you."

In response, Salah claimed: "No, he wouldn't. He wouldn't give it to me."

Carragher soon responded on X, posting: "I would've give it to VVD to be fair!"

 

