Salah delighted with double in Arsenal friendly win

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand was happy with his double in Arsenal U21's 4-2 preseason friendly win against Boreham Wood.

Salah scored twice and also laid on an assist for the win on Saturday.

“We’ve had a good foundation in the last couple of weeks and were training the playing style,” he told the club's website. “We managed to execute it well.

“I’m very hungry this season, especially because I haven’t been able to hit the ground running and play consistently in the last two years. There have been reasons, but hopefully I can turn it around this year. I feel very good mentally and physically, so thankfully I was able to show that pretty well."

Brother Ismail laid on a pass for Salah's second and he added: “I will thank Ismail later and cook some dinner for him!

“Now I want to build a strong foundation for the upcoming season, it’s a big one to come. I am open for opportunities wherever they present themselves.”