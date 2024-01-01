Arsenal U21 coach Ali delighted with Salah for Boreham Wood friendly win

Arsenal U21 coach Mehmet Ali was left pleased with their opening friendly win at Boreham Wood.

The Gunners won 4-2. with Ali fielding two sets of XI over the two halves.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, back from last season’s loan at FC Den Bosch, scored twice and created another in the opening 45 in a superb display.

Ali later told arsenal.com: "Salah has matured really nicely.

“He’s had different loan experiences. He’s been unfortunate with injuries, but this season he’s been a bit of a leader in the group. He’s normally on the winning team when we’re doing games in attack v defence practices and he showed that today, so I was really pleased for him to get an assist and two goals.

“That’s actually the first time that the two brothers have played together in the same team at Arsenal! It was nice for them, as well as all of the lads who have bonded really well this year with some older ones and younger ones coming through. They’re working well to push on.”

He added: “This year we’ve got the Euros, which always has an impact on our pre-season and our first team’s pre-season, but we’ve had two weeks in and we’re just trying to get the lads as ready as possible before hopefully some of them get the opportunity next week to be with the first team, get some minutes in games that they will play and the opportunity to potentially travel to America.”