Arsenal boss Arteta explains slow market start

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concedes they've had a slow start to the summer market.

Arsenal are yet to make an addition so far, with Arteta hinting the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability laws creating issues.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: "I think you can tell everything is a bit slower.

"I think the market and the new rules in place have caused that clubs are more aware and it’s a bit more delicate to do business in the way we’ve done in the last few seasons.

"We have adapted to that, and we still want to deliver what we want in the transfer window to have a much more competitive team, and improve the squad in every area that we can."