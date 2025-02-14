Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas insists he's calm about future
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Injury-rocked Arsenal make free agency decision
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in direct talks with Saudi officials over €1bn contract

Salah agent offers praise to Liverpool boss Slot

Paul Vegas
Salah agent offers praise to Liverpool boss Slot
Salah agent offers praise to Liverpool boss SlotProfimedia
The agent of Mohamed Salah has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

With Salah's contract running down and former Reds teammate Dejan Lovren declaring he sees the Egyptian leaving, Ramy Abbas has intimated any decision won't be due to issues with the manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Replying to a post on X, which involves a snap of the Dutchman behind the Premier League table showing Liverpool seven points clear at the top, Abbas wrote: "Excellent at his job."

Salah is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus declared his interest this week.

He said,  "I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus: I would like Salah, he has a way of playing that fits the team
Lovren: Salah now closer to SPL than staying with Liverpool
McManaman on Salah's contract at Liverpool: I think it’ll get done, I really do