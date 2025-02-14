Salah agent offers praise to Liverpool boss Slot

The agent of Mohamed Salah has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

With Salah's contract running down and former Reds teammate Dejan Lovren declaring he sees the Egyptian leaving, Ramy Abbas has intimated any decision won't be due to issues with the manager.

Replying to a post on X, which involves a snap of the Dutchman behind the Premier League table showing Liverpool seven points clear at the top, Abbas wrote: "Excellent at his job."

Salah is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus declared his interest this week.

He said, "I would like to have Salah at Al-Hilal, he has a way of playing that fits the team."