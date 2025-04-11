Salah admits Liverpool potential convinced him to re-sign

Mohamed Salah admits the potential of this Liverpool team convinced him to sign a new contract.

With his previous deal to expire in June, Salah has signed a new contract for an undisclosed length.

“If I don’t believe that I would have not signed. I believe the team can win trophies,” the forward told Liverpoolfc.com.

“With the support of the fans and the city, and the support they always give us in the games, I believe we can win many trophies in the next years.”

On winning the Premier League title this season, Salah was adamant.

“I think I said in the beginning of the season, I just want to win the Premier League more than anything else. I want it so bad, to be fair,” he added.

“The fans deserve it – last time we won it we didn’t celebrate it that much. Hopefully we do it this time. There’s still seven games to go, it’s not going to be easy at all because Arsenal are also catching up.

“We’ll give it our all and hopefully in the end we can win it.”