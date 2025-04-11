Salah signs new Liverpool deal: I'm very excited

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The Egyptian great has signed a new deal which will take him into season 2025/26. Liverpool haven't disclosed the full length of the agreement.

Salah told Liverpoolfc.com: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to (the fans), I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”