Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

Luis Diaz's Liverpool future will likely depend on what happens with Mohamed Salah amid interest in the Colombian from several clubs.

Per SPORT, Liverpool would be willing to let the 28-year-old leave in the summer but only if Salah puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Diaz is set to enter the final two years of his contract with the Premier League leaders, and has been linked with a move to Barcelona along with several top Saudi clubs.

Salah is reportedly moments away from signing a new deal at the club, which would open the door for Diaz to leave.

The winger has been a key player for Arne Slot, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in his 44 games across all competitions.