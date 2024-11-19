Long ball Arsenal? Stats show Gunners are most 'direct' team in Prem

Arsenal have been shown to be the most 'direct' team in the Premier League this season.

No team so far this term has hit more long balls than the Gunners.

The Athletic says Arsenal kick the ball long (at least 40 metres) at goal kicks 70 per cent of the time.

The Gunners use the tactic more than anyother team in the League.

Everton are second with 63% and Nottingham Forest third with 57%.

