Eriksen eager to hear from Man Utd about new deal

Christian Eriksen admits he hopes to hear from Manchester United about a new contract.

The Dane's current deal expires in June.

"It's not really up to me when my contract expires, it's up to the club," he told the Daily Mail.

"I enjoy it here. If the offer is there when the summer comes, I will definitely take it seriously.

"Some matches you play and others you don't.

"I've been in and out for the last two seasons but I definitely enjoy playing for Manchester United. The manager decides who plays and you do your best when you can."