Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits Mourinho admiration

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen reiterated his respect for former boss Jose Mourinho.

Eriksen’s Manchester United took on Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

While the Danish midfielder did score, he was not able to help his side do better than a 1-1 away draw.

Speaking to TNT Sports about the prospect of facing Mourinho, Eriksen said: "He has a few old teams.

“He has a long and very respected career, so hats off.

"But he’s still Mourinho... so it’s special to play against him.

“He is a massive, massive name in the football world and what he’s achieved as a manager is incredible."