Shearer speaks on Tuchel's decision to call up Rashford: We all knew the ability was there

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has spoken on England manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to call up Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has gained his spot back in the England squad for the first time in over a year after what has been a very successful loan move to Villa from Manchester United. The 27-year-old failed to impress former boss Gareth Southgate but seems to have won over Tuchel who put him straight into his first Three Lions squad.

In 9 appearances Rashford has picked up 4 assists and has come close to bagging his first goal for the club on multiple occasions. He seems like a completely new player under manager Unai Emery and Shearer spoke to Betfair about how Rashford always had that ability inside of him.

"Marcus Rashford has been back to what we expect to see from him in recent matches. He seems to have got a spring in his step and his love back for the game.

"He has to continue that (the form at Aston Villa). We all knew the ability was there, it was just whether he wanted to bring it out again, or whether someone could get it out of him, and Unai Emery is doing that."

Shearer also suggested that this call-up will do wonders for his confidence when he arrives back at Villa Park for the remaining months of the season as his side chases down a Champions League spot.

"It's a big call from Thomas Tuchel because there are other players in Rashford's position but there's no doubt that he deserves the call-up.

"He was given another opportunity by Villa and it was up to him - and up to now, he's taken it.

"The call-up will be a massive boost for his confidence. It's a big call and when a big call goes your way, it gives you a huge lift."