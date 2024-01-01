DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Leeds attacker Rutter for record fee

Tribal Football
Brighton have signed Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter for a club record fee.

Rutter moves to Falmer stadium for £40m. He has signed a five-year contract.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: "He's a strong technical player and one we are excited to bring to the club.

"We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us."

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler added: "Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season - but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim."

