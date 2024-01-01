Tribal Football
Rutter: "Now I am ready for the Premier League"

Georginio Rutter completed his record-breaking move to to Brighton and is ready to get started in the Premier League where he feels he can thrive.

After his£40M move from Leeds United on a five-year contract, Rutter has opened up about how manager Fabian Huerzeler inspired him to move. 

“We spoke for a long time and I was happy and him as well. 

“He showed me some things, how I play. ‘This is not good, this is better’. 

He also spoke on how he wants to improve this season and take his game to a new level. 

“Last season was a good season for me but I think I can do better. I can do every time better. 

“I am the type of guy who likes dribbling, technical, and likes to run for the team as well. 

“I like to play football. I enjoy it on the pitch, smile every time.” 

“Now I am ready for the Premier League.” 

Rutter will link up with Huerzeler’s squad as they prepare for a tough game against Manchester United on Saturday as he tries to break into the starting eleven. 

