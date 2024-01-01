Rutter: "Now I am ready for the Premier League"

After his£40M move from Leeds United on a five-year contract, Rutter has opened up about how manager Fabian Huerzeler inspired him to move.
“We spoke for a long time and I was happy and him as well.
“He showed me some things, how I play. ‘This is not good, this is better’.
He also spoke on how he wants to improve this season and take his game to a new level.
“Last season was a good season for me but I think I can do better. I can do every time better.
“I am the type of guy who likes dribbling, technical, and likes to run for the team as well.
“I like to play football. I enjoy it on the pitch, smile every time.”
“Now I am ready for the Premier League.”
Rutter will link up with Huerzeler’s squad as they prepare for a tough game against Manchester United on Saturday as he tries to break into the starting eleven.