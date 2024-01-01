Russia retains hope for Man Utd whiz Ibragimov

Manchester United whizkid Amir Ibragimov is yet to fully commit to his international future.

The 16 year-old has just signed a first pro deal with United.

While a Dagestan native and holding a Russian passport, Ibragimov has played for England at U15 and U16 level.

Russia remain keen to cap the teen and a source told Sport-Express: "For which team he will eventually play depends on how his parents raise him. They left here because they liked England. We would be pleased if both he and the other athletes who were outside their homeland played for their country."

Amir's younger brothers, 12-year-old Muhammad and 10-year-old Gazik, are part of United's academy.