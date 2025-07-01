Villa, Man Utd and Arsenal in contact with Tsygankov's reps

Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov is attracting major Premier League interest.

The Ukraine international played a key role in Girona's top four finish in last season's LaLiga.

His form has attracted interest from England, says AS, where Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal are all interested.

With a deal to 2027, Tsygankov's buyout clause is set at an affordable €30m.

None of the Prem trio have made contact with Girona about the option, but all three are in talks with the player's management team.