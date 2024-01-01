Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is chasing a move to Manchester United.

While they've signed Bologna centre-forward Josh Zirkzee, United could yet add another striker signing this summer.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Toney wants to make a move to United.

The striker's agent has also informed Brentford's management of his desire to move to the English giants.

Toney's contract expires in a year - so Brentford risks losing the striker as a Bosman if there is no sale this summer.

It's suggested Toney can leave for £60m - but United want to negotiate this down to £40m.