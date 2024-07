Runham wins new deal with Chelsea

Runham wins new deal with Chelsea

Frankie Runham has signed a new deal with Chelsea.

The striker has penned a three-year deal with the Blues.

Advertisement Advertisement

Runham was a regular with the U18s last season and has been with Chelsea since he was eight years of age.

Two seasons ago, he became Chelsea's youngest-ever UEFA Youth League goalscorer after netting against Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 15.

Runham signed a first pro deal with Chelsea only in January.