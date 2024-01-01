Chelsea cut Kepa from senior preseason training

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been relegated to training with Chelsea's academy squad.

The Daily Mail says Kepa is not doing his preseason training with the rest of the senior squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

The goalkeeper does not want to continue at Chelsea and is looking for a way out. He prefers to go to Madrid, but everything will depend on Andriy Lunin's future.

Chelsea are in agreement and are also looking for a way out for him.

Al Ittihad have been in contact, but Kepa is reluctant to complicate his situation as he waits on news from Real.