Guti offers Athletic Bilbao advice to Barcelona, Chelsea target Williams
Real Madrid hero Guti has urged Nico Williams to stay with Athletic Bilbao next season.

The Spain star is a target for Barcelona and Chelsea this summer, with his contract carrying a €58m buyout clause.

But Guti said on El Chiringuito: "Many times you have to decide.

"Nico must first play for a big club like Barça and then adapt to a different style of play, he will find himself with a deep defence, where there is no space. He must continue to prove a lot.

"I would advise him to stay one more year at Athletic because it is a special year for the club."

