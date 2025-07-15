Roy Hodgson on Arsenal signing Gyokeres: He will be a real feather in their cap!

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has opened up on striker Viktor Gyokeres and how he could have a real impact at Arsenal.

Arsenal are in the process of completing a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres as the club have reportedly agreed to pay €63.5m (£55m) up front for the striker who is widely regarded as on of the best on the planet at the moment.

That amount is exceeded by Arsenal’s proposals and after bringing in a number of new faces including Chelsea’s Noni Madueke for over £50M, the Gunners’ wallet will be hurting ahead of the new campaign. However, a striker is exactly what the club needs and despite the cost fans will be excited with their new No.9.

Hodgson, who worked in Sweden at the beginning of his career believes it is a great move from the North London side who will now have more than enough quality in their squad to challenge for the title.

"Viktor Gyokeres is at a big club already, he's getting the level of football that the Swedish national team would want but If he does come to England, I'm pretty sure that will be welcomed, if you like, by the whole Premier League in terms of the level of play he will bring.

“If Arsenal do sign him, it will be a real feather in their cap. With regard to the national team, that might give the national team coach a decision to make because I think that both Alexander Isak and Gyokeres are used to playing as a lone centre forward, backed up either from behind or from the wings."

Arsenal are also expected to make a new approach for Christian Mosquera this week after their initial bid of £14m was rejected by Valencia. Manager Mikel Arteta is clearly not afraid to splash the cash this summer as he aims for another trophy with the club who have underperformed in recent years.