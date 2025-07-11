Arsenal to step-up Eberechi Eze pursuit after Madueke deal

Arsenal will reportedly step up their pursuit of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze once they've secured the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Madueke, 23, looks set to become the latest player to swap West London for North after the two clubs agreed to a £52 million package for the winger.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal will now step-up their interest in Eze, 27, although a deal for the Crystal Palace ace won’t be cheap.

Palace are understood to be holding firm in their demand the England international’s £67.5 million release clause be paid in full and won’t negotiate a lower fee.

Eze enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2024-25, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in 43 games as Palace won the FA Cup.