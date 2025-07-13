Ferdinand attacks protesting Arsenal fans against Madueke arrival: Utter disgrace!

Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand has blasted Arsenal fans rallying to protest against the signing of Noni Madueke.

The Chelsea winger, formerly of Tottenham, is in advanced talks to join the Gunners after the Club World Cup.

But the move has been met by protests from Arsenal fans, including a petition against his arrival. Gunners great Sol Campbell has also questioned the wisdom of the move.

Posting on X, Ferdinand wrote: "For a young 23-year-old English footballer to be vilified, bullied, embarrassed and totally strip(ped) down at a time when you’re meant to be celebrating a transfer worth £55million.

"Yes a young kid with a dream about to secure a £55million dream move to a club of his desire leaving a rival at that to be treated in this manner via section of the Arsenal fan base is an utter disgrace.

"Just put yourself in his shoes for one minute just put yourself in his parents shoes for one minute and just think of how that feeling must be.

"I’ll say it again, at a time as a player as a human as a family you should be celebrating. I just hope the people that are closest to him are around him and supporting him in the way that he needs right now.

"It’s fine for fans to disagree with signings or decisions made at their football club but the way some fans have publicly voiced their opinions and those who have gone a step further in publicly joining a petition for this player not to be signed by their football club is beyond me.

"I have never seen anything like this before, and I hope I don’t ever again. Like I said earlier just imagine this was your best friend, one of your family members, your brother, son…then tell me how would you feel if they were on the receiving end of this vulgar behaviour???

"By the way, This isn’t aimed at all Arsenal fans it’s just a small section who have become very loud unfortunately.

"I just hope the transfer goes through and Noni Madueke rams all of this negativity back down the throats of these impostors. Whatever happens from here good luck Noni."