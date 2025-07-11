"We are happy" - Enzo Maresca opens up on Noni Madueke's Chelsea exit

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is "happy" to see Noni Madueke leave the club after agreeing a £52 million deal with Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is set to become the latest player to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates with the deal set to be announced shortly.

Madueke has been given permission to leave Chelsea’s squad as they prepare for the Club World Cup final with PSG and undergo his Arsenal medical in London.

Speaking ahead of the game against the European champions on Sunday, Maresca revealed it was the player’s decision to leave Chelsea.

“Noni is in contact with the new club,” he told a press conference. “I guess he is going to be (announced) in the next hours.”

"I said in the one of the last press conferences, if players want to leave then it is difficult for the club and the manager. Noni decided to leave, nobody told Noni he had to leave. If he is happy, we are happy."