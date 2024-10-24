Rowe returns to Man Utd training after two decades away from the club

Rowe returns to Man Utd training after nearly two decades

A former Manchester United academy ace has returned to train with the club after decades away.

The 36-year-old Tommy Rowe never got a chance to play for the United first team when he was at Carrington previously.

Advertisement Advertisement

But now he is back after leaving in 2003, as he will be linking up with the United Under-21s.

Per The Sun, he is set to play a similar player-coach role to Tom Huddlestone and Paul McShane.

However, he has also joined in with Erik ten Hag’s first team training squad, which those two did not do.

Huddlestone made 24 appearances for the U21s before he left in the summer for a new challenge.