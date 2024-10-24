Fenerbahce midfielder Amrabat: Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to keep me

Amrabat on Ten Hag's decision to let him go from Man Utd: He wanted to keep me this summer

Fenerbahce midfielder Sofyan Amrabat says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him at the club this summer but his decision was overruled by technical director Jason Wilcox.

The 28-year-old joined the Turkish side on loan this summer from Fiorentina, but could have stayed at United if Ten Hag’s decision was not denied by Wilcox.

Amrabat now works under former United manager Jose Mourinho as the sides prepare to face each other Thursday night. The 28 year old spoke to the Daily Mail about how he wishes his former manager all the best.

“He wanted to keep me this summer so I wish him the best,” Amrabat said. “But not for Thursday. I hope they lose.”

He added that those wondering why United never signed him permanently will have to ask Wilcox who put his foot down.

“The only thing that I want to say is that you have to ask Mr Wilcox.”

The midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions during his time in England last season, including in the triumphant FA Cup final against Manchester City.