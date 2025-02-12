Rotherham confirm Man Utd youngster Gore sidelined due to injury

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has confirmed that Manchester United loanee Dan Gore will be sidelined due to a foot injury.  

Gore’s absence from the squad in the 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town surprised Evans, who thought Gore was fit.  

The Millers boss questioned how Gore could have sustained the injury, suggesting the intensity in training wasn’t sufficient for such a knock. 

Speaking on Saturday, Evans said: "He worked for two days in the team and went home from training on Friday feeling good. I got a call from the medical staff to say that he'd woken up with his foot really sore. 

“We didn't do enough in training for him to have a sore nose let alone a sore foot. He sat there afterwards having lunch with the boys and had a rub and got prepared." 

