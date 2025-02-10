Man Utd loanee Gore upsets Rotherham boss Evans

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans expressed frustration after Manchester United loanee Dan Gore withdrew from the recent match against Shrewsbury Town.

Gore, signed in January for much-needed first-team experience, has struggled with recurring injuries, hindering his progress.

The 20-year-old midfielder’s setbacks include a season-ending issue at Port Vale, a shoulder injury last summer, and another knock in October.

The head coach stated: "He worked for two days in the team and went home from training on Friday feeling good.

"I got a call from the medical staff to say that he'd woken up with his foot really sore. I'll pick up more of it tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

"It's unbelievable. We didn't do enough in training for him to have a sore nose let alone a sore foot. He sat there afterwards having lunch with the boys and had a rub and got prepared."