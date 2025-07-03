Man Utd to name new U21 assistant coach

Kevin Bond and David Horseman (R) at Bristol Rovers

Former Bristol Rovers coach David Horseman is joining Manchester United.

Horseman is in advanced talks with United about becoming U21 assistant coach.

The 41 year-old will work as Travis Binnion's No2 after David Hughes' departure, says the Mirror.

Hughes has been named new manager of League Two Newport County.

Horseman worked with United technical chief Jason Wilcox at Southampton, where he had four years in charge of the club's B team.