Man Utd to name new U21 assistant coach

Paul Vegas
Kevin Bond and David Horseman (R) at Bristol Rovers
Kevin Bond and David Horseman (R) at Bristol RoversDennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Former Bristol Rovers coach David Horseman is joining Manchester United.

Horseman is in advanced talks with United about becoming U21 assistant coach.

The 41 year-old will work as Travis Binnion's No2 after David Hughes' departure, says the Mirror.

Hughes has been named new manager of League Two Newport County.

Horseman worked with United technical chief Jason Wilcox at Southampton, where he had four years in charge of the club's B team.

