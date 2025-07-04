Newcastle confident after tabling new offer for Forest winger Elanga

Newcastle have made an improved bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle have tabled a new offer of £55m for the Sweden international and are now confident of reaching a deal with Forest.

The Daily Mail says an agreement is now on the verge of being struck.

Elanga's former club Manchester United will be due a 15 per cent cut of the fee generated.

The 23 year-old made 11 assists and scored six goals last season for Forest.