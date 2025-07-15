Ross named Newcastle's head of football strategy

Jack Ross has been named Newcastle United's Head of Football Strategy.

Ross is promoted from his former role at Newcastle as Head of Strategic Technical Football Partnerships.

Newcastle announced: "In addition to overseeing the club’s player loan and emerging talent strategy, Jack will also lead on building strategic relationships with other clubs, introducing new football development and talent pathway opportunities in the UK and overseas.

"The establishment of this model is aimed at enabling talent depth and retention, as well as supporting the development of Newcastle United's global brand and IP."

Meanwhile, Ross said: "I am delighted to move to the role of Head of Football Strategy.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help the club build on the outstanding progress and successes it has achieved on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

"We have incredibly high calibre staff here across multiple pillars of the club, and I am looking forward to supporting them in this new position."