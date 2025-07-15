Newcastle in Eintracht Frankfurt contact; plan record Ekitike bid

Newcastle United have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 has attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs this year.

However, BBC Sport says Newcastle are now making a serious move for Ekitike, which could involve a club record bid for the striker.

Newcastle insiders say they're willing to go above £70m for the centre-forward, who would arrive to play alongside Alexander Isak and not to replace him.

Ekitike, 23, scored 15 goals and had eight assists last season. He is on a deal to 2029.