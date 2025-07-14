Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea name Disasi price as Newcastle, Villarreal in contact
Newcastle United are eyeing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

The Frenchman has been transfer-listed by Chelsea this summer, having spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Aston Villa.

L'Equipe says Newcastle and Villarreal are interested in Disasi this summer.

Chelsea are seeking €30m to sell the former AS Monaco stopper. However, both Newcastle and Villarreal are pushing the Blues to reduce their valuation.

Disasi's contract at Chelsea runs to 2029.


