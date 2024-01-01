Rosenior named new Strasbourg coach: I want to make fans proud

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has landed a new job as a head coach.

The former Premier League footballer has taken charge at French club RC Strasbourg.

The 40-year-old is said to have a good relationship with BlueCo, the group that owns Chelsea and Strasbourg.

Rosenior said: "I am happy to join Racing, a historic French club, with supporters renowned for their passion and loyalty."

He added to club media: "I will do everything to make the (Stade de la) Meinau proud of its team and its players. I can't wait to get to work."

Club president Marc Keller said: "We are pleased to welcome Liam, a young coach recognised for his ability to make his teams play well and to help his players progress."