Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star

Rosenior named new Strasbourg coach: I want to make fans proud

Rosenior named new Strasbourg coach: I want to make fans proud
Rosenior named new Strasbourg coach: I want to make fans proud
Rosenior named new Strasbourg coach: I want to make fans proudTribalfootball
Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has landed a new job as a head coach.

The former Premier League footballer has taken charge at French club RC Strasbourg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 40-year-old is said to have a good relationship with BlueCo, the group that owns Chelsea and Strasbourg.

Rosenior said: "I am happy to join Racing, a historic French club, with supporters renowned for their passion and loyalty."

He added to club media:  "I will do everything to make the (Stade de la) Meinau proud of its team and its players. I can't wait to get to work."

Club president Marc Keller said: "We are pleased to welcome Liam, a young coach recognised for his ability to make his teams play well and to help his players progress."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRosenior LiamStrasbourgHull CityChelseaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea chiefs find Strasbourg's new coach
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Atlanta defender Wiley
Chelsea and Santos make new Strasbourg decision