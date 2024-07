Chelsea chiefs find Strasbourg's new coach

Strasbourg are set to name Liam Rosenior as new coach.

The former Hull City manager will replace Patrick Vieira, who quit this past week.

Advertisement Advertisement

BlueCo, which owns Strasbourg, had Chelsea's co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart identify and hire their new coach.

L'Equipe says they have decided on Rosenior, 40, who was sacked by Hull towards the end of last season after 18 months in charge.

Rosenior could meet Strasbourg's players as early as Monday.