Chelsea and Santos make new Strasbourg decision

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to return to Strasbourg.

Borussia Dortmund were interested in the Brazilian youngster this summer.

But he is set to return to Chelsea's French partners after spending the second-half of last season on-loan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Andrey Santos will return to Strasbourg on loan after going on US tour with Chelsea, deal done.

"BVB and more clubs keen on signing him but Andrey spoke to Liam Rosenior about style of play implemented at #CFC and Strasbourg.

"Andrey, big part of #CFC future plan."