Rose says RB Leipzig must be more clinical if they want to beat teams like Liverpool

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose criticized his players after they lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

The German side were unable to take advantage of periods where they had more possession in the game.

Darwin Nunez got the only goal in Germany to give his team a valuable 1-0 away win.

"We conceded a goal with Liverpool's first chance," said the Leipzig boss post-game.

"Then we certainly had situations in between where we had to suffer a bit. But that's also down to us.

"What I didn't like was the way we handled the ball in certain phases. We started the game well and then gave balls away too quickly, had too little rhythm in the game and as a result kept inviting Liverpool to switch and had to run after them.

"In the end we scored two goals that were offside and had a great chance from Sesko. You just have to score at that level if you want to take something away from it, because you don't get that many."