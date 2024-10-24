Pundits full of praise for Liverpool matchwinner Nunez: Much better, much cleaner

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand sung the praises of Darwin Nunez after he proved Liverpool's matchwinner at RB Leipzig last night.

Ferdinand said in his pundit's role: "As a squad they would want him to be the one on the scoresheet. They need everyone if they're going to be battling for trophies. To get a bit of confidence what better for a striker than to get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Advertisement

"(Mohamed Salah's header) could have bounced back onto the post or it could have gone in. If there's a little bit of doubt, you've got to put it in the back of the net and that's what strikers do.

"His all-round game was much better, much cleaner. He was involved in most of the key moments.

"I think he was in the right areas to score goals. His work rate is one of his main traits.

"He was involved in all the good stuff that Liverpool did tonight and that's what you want from your striker. Especially as he's searching for some confidence – if you an do that in that mode, when he gets a bit of momentum and confidence he could be a player.

"I think he's a handful to play against. You just want him to be a bit cleaner in front of goal and start executing."

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman also said: "He was more efficient than (Cody) Gakpo tonight, he was more efficient than Mo Salah tonight.

"If (Diogo) Jota is out injured, he can come in do a job and get a result then everyone will be happy."