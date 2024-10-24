Slot on his record-breakers after Liverpool win in Leipzig: We should be proud

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was delighted to set another record with their Champions League win at RB Leipzig.

Darwin Nunez struck the only goal of the 1-0 triumph in Germany, with the result making this Liverpool team the first to win their opening six games of the season.

This team is also the first ever Reds squad to win 11 of their opening 12 games in a campaign.

Slot said last night: "Yeah, I think I said it before with the other – not that we had so many records but we did a few – records that I should, we should, be proud because so many great teams have worn this shirt, so many great managers have been at this club.

"So, if you can achieve something that hasn’t been achieved before it is almost impossible at a big club like this and to achieve it is always nice. But I said it also about the other records: records are nice but there is something else that is more nice than records and we both know what I mean I think – that’s trophies."